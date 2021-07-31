DOJ Sues Texas Over Order Allowing State Troopers to Stop and Search Cars for Migrants
‘REASONABLE SUSPICION?’
The Department of Justice filed suit against Texas in El Paso on Friday to block an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott regarding the transport of migrants. Abbott’s order permits state troopers to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion” that the vehicle is transporting migrants who have crossed the Texas-Mexico border illegally. The order states that border crossers might spread COVID-19. The order empowers the troopers to escort any such vehicle back to where it came from or impound it. The Justice Department argues Abbott is interfering with the federal government’s authority over immigration. Earlier this week, Abbott wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland, “It is clear from the arguments in your letter that the State of Texas and the federal government face a constitutional crisis.”