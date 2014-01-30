DOJ Wants More Drug Clemency

CHEAT SHEET
In a major move after President Obama's decision last month to commute the sentences of eight non-violent drug offenders, the Justice Department asked bar associations around the country Thursday to help some prisoners in their petitions for clemency. Deputy Attorney General James Cole is expected to speak on the change today in front of the New York Bar Association. In prepared remarks he says that there are more low-level, non-violent drug offenders in prison today who would probably have received a less harsh sentence if convicted of the same crimes now.