$250,000 Lamborghini Wrecked in Drag Race Crash, Cops Say

A Lamborghini worth $250,000 was totaled while drag racing another Lambo, police said. The two Huracáns were burning rubber next to each in Murietta, California, when one lost control and smashed into a third vehicle that was not racing, police said. “Due to the debris field and a few hundred feet of skid, it was obvious that one of the vehicles was not doing the posted speed limit of 45 mph. It’s not rocket science,” police said on Facebook. Fortunately, no one was badly injured. The driver of the wrecked Huracán was booked for reckless driving while the other Lamborghini driver fled the scene.