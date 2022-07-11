Dominion Voting Subpoenas Bill Barr in Its Fox News Defamation Suit
HEATING UP
As part of its defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Dominion Voting Systems has subpoenaed former Attorney General William Barr, according to the case’s court docket. ABC News reported that, per the docket, Dominion filed to subpoena Barr last week. Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages and alleges that Fox News, in an attempt to boost ratings, circulated false claims that Dominion manipulated machines and had them switch votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. In a recent closed-door deposition with the House committee probing the Capitol riot, Barr called the allegations about vote-flipping machines “complete nonsense.” Dominion has recently subpoenaed other officials, too, including Georgia Secretary of State Brand Raffensperger. Fox News, in its initial response to the lawsuit, called it “baseless.”