Trump, 79, Busts Out Cringe Dance Moves to Cheer Himself Up

President Donald Trump found a reason to dance, less than 24 hours after the GOP came up empty in several key elections.

The president revived his “YMCA” jig on Wednesday, after speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami. The 1978 Village People song has become such a staple of his campaign rallies that other countries are even serenading him with it, as evidenced by a brass band on the tarmac during Trump’s arrival in South Korea late last month.

The president’s speech Wednesday, however, was not as upbeat as the tune, which Trump has called the “gay national anthem”—even if co-writer Victor Willis says otherwise.

Trump dances on stage after speaking at the American Business Forum in Miami. Also on Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments challenging his constitutionality of his tariffs. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

“After last night’s results, the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear,” Trump, 79, said, referencing 34-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayoral race. “We have a choice between communism and common sense.”

Other major GOP losses—including the gubernatorial races in both New Jersey and Virginia—were due to the ongoing government shutdown and that Trump himself was not on the ballot, the president shared to Truth Social on Tuesday. He reiterated that Wednesday morning to Senate Republicans, as well as his plea to “terminate the filibuster.”

Around the time of Trump’s speech in Florida, the Supreme Court was considering an argument against his tariffs—and he didn’t appear to be on the winning side there, either.

Even Trump-appointed justices, including Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, grilled Solicitor General John Sauer about the government’s claim that the president was within his authority to impose tariffs under an emergency declaration. Trump has declared the court’s pending ruling to be “literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country.”

Trump has acknowledged that the government shutdown has had a negative effect on Republicans. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for America Busines

With ballots and justices not seeming to go his way, Trump returned Wednesday night to the White House, where a new, paper sign has been put up to identify the Oval Office—should anyone get confused.

The update, which is the latest of several changes in and around the Oval Office to amplify gold, was promptly mocked by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.