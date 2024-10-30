Donald Trump took to social media to accuse Kamala Harris of “running a campaign of hate” amid criticism of his racist rally at Madison Square Garden.

“She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to one of the most evil mass murderers in history,” he complained, three days after one of his rally speakers waved around a cross and called Harris the “antichrist.”

In fact, it was John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, who called Trump a “fascist” after the Republican presidential candidate vowed to unleash the military on Americans who he considers “the enemy within.”

More than a dozen former Trump officials signed on to that assessment. When asked by CNN if she agreed, Harris said yes, adding, “The people who know him on this subject should be trusted.”

But during a major campaign speech on Tuesday, Harris made a point of not talking about fascism, after supporters voiced concerns that her messaging had been too Trump-centric in the final weeks of the campaign, Politico’s Playbook reported.

Instead, Harris told a crowd of 75,000 people at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., that Trump was a “petty tyrant” before focusing on her campaign promises.

In the meantime, many people were still angry over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist opening set at Trump’s MSG rally on Sunday. The former president still hasn’t denounced the comedian, who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” joked that Latinos “love making babies,” and said Black people carve watermelons instead of pumpkins.

Amidst the backlash, Trump seemed to be longing for the good old days when Joe Biden was still the Democratic candidate, after the president made a bizarre gaffe on Tuesday.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s—his, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American," Biden said.

“Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters ‘garbage,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The White House tried to clarify that the president wasn’t calling Trump’s supporters garbage, he was calling the demonization of Latinos garbage. But by then, the damage was done.

“You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American people,” said Trump, who, again, called Democrats more dangerous than China and Russia and said they could be “easily handled” by the military.

“It is my desire to be the president of all the people,” he concluded.