Elections

Aubrey Plaza Tells Trump’s Racist Comedian: ‘Go F*** Yourself’

GARBAGE MAN

She said her “sweet abuelita” would have been appalled by Tony Hinchcliffe’s “disgusting remark.”

Claire Lampen
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Aubrey Plaza
Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS

Despite the Trump ticket’s insistence that the public “stop getting so offended” over racist jokes, plenty of people are still furious about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s Puerto Rico line.

Actor Aubrey Plaza, for example. Presenting at The Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards on Tuesday night, Plaza took a detour from her speech—introducing the WNBA’s A’ja Wilson, recipient of the Innovator Award for Sports—to “very quickly respond” to Hinchcliffe’s commentary.

Donald Trump Celebrates His Night of Race Hate

HATERS GONNA HATE
Matt Young
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign event, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 29, 2024.

Among many other insults, Hinchcliffe—the right-wing comic who kicked off Donald Trump’s “lovefest” of a racist rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night—called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thankfully, my sweet abuelita wasn’t here to hear that disgusting remark,” Plaza, whose father’s family is Puerto Rican, continued. “But if she was alive today, I think she would say, ‘Tony Hinchcliffe, go f--- yourself.’ And yes, The Wall Street Journal can quote me on that.”

In the days since his set, Hinchcliffe has attempted to backtrack, tweeting that he “love[s] Puerto Rico and vacation[s] there.”

Nonetheless, the jab went too far even for many of Trump’s fellow Republicans, and left his campaign scrambling to disavow its opening act. Trump is now saying he doesn‘t know who Hinchcliffe is, although his staff reportedly vetted the stand-up’s script—which also included bigoted comments about Black people and Latinos in general—beforehand.

Plaza is just one of the big names to have blasted Hinchcliffe and Trump in the rally’s aftermath. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is Puerto Rican, said Hinchcliffe was “using [his] set to boost neo-Nazis,” while three of Puerto Rico’s most famous entertainers—Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez—have thrown their weight behind Kamala Harris instead.

Claire Lampen

Claire Lampen

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsJared Kushner Hints at What’s in Store for Ivanka and Him if Trump Wins
Josh Fiallo
mediaJeff Bezos Just Made the Crisis at The Washington Post So Much Worse
Paul Farhi
politicsClown Upstages Bannon as MAGA Mastermind Bows to Musk and Gets Iced By Trump
Harry Lambert
mediaJimmy Kimmel Begs Trump Fans to Watch This Video Before Voting
Michael Boyle
scoutedBoost Skin Health From the Inside Out With This 3-in-1 Performance Drink
Davon Singh