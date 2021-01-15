CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump Bans Any Mention of Nixon After Aides Suggest Resigning: CNN
NIXING RICHARD
Read it at CNN
President Donald Trump has banned any mention of former President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office after some White House aides suggested he resign in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. As the commander in chief faces a second impeachment, a first for a U.S. president, Vice President Mike Pence has largely stepped in to fulfill Trump’s day-to-day duties, according to CNN. But Trump is not happy about that, either, as he told at least one staffer that he cannot rely on Pence pardoning him if he were to leave office, as Gerald Ford did after Nixon resigned. Aides are pushing Trump to send supporters a farewell message either via speech or video, but he has reportedly resisted the idea.