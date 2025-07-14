Trump Brags About Stunning Golf Victory at His Own Course as MAGA Rages Over Epstein

President Donald Trump is still desperately hoping his own supporters will move on from the Jeffrey Epstein saga and is distracting them with his apparent success on the golf course.

Trump announced he’d won the member-member championship at his own golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday, squeezing in time to tee off “between meetings and phone calls.”

“The many other competitors were not only great Golfers, but also terrific people,” Trump posted on Truth Social, sharing a photo of himself and his golf partner, Thomas Urciuoli.

Trump has somehow managed to win multiple golf tournaments at his own resort in recent months, including the Senior Club Championship in April at his resort in Jupiter, Florida, as well one in January where “nobody saw him play,” reported the Palm Beach Post.

Trump’s golf brag came after he once again failed to convince his rabid followers to move on from the Epstein controversy after the Department of Justice and FBI stated that the billionaire pedophile and sex trafficker, who took his own life in August 2019, had no secret “client list” of high-profile figures, and that no further people beyond Ghislaine Maxwell will be charged in connection to his crimes.

Donald Trump supporters have turned on Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of the Epstein files. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Several MAGA figures have taken particular umbrage with Attorney General Pam Bondi, including calling for her to be fired, after she suggested in February that the so-called Epstein list not only existed but was “sitting on my desk right now” for review.

Others have slammed Trump for defending Bondi while telling his followers to stop talking about Epstein, even though his own inner circle spent years vowing to expose supposed corruption surrounding Epstein, his alleged client list, and the circumstances of his death in a New York City jail cell.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB,” Trump ranted on Truth Social on Friday. “One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

Trump’s plea fell on deaf ears, with MAGA figures continuing to savage him for defending Bondi and turning on his base. Trump even fueled conspiracy of a cover-up by appearing to suggest the Epstein files exist, but were “written” by Democratic figures like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

“By admitting that the Epstein Files are real, and have been written, and that you’ve read them, and you don’t like their contents, and they were written by your enemies, it doesn’t make the most compelling case as far as I’m concerned,” said MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson while reading Trump’s post on-air.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were friends for years, but are said to have fallen out around 2004 over a real estate deal. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“Asking us to forget about this is asking us to submit to being lied to,” conservative activist Robby Starbuck posted on X. “President Trump rarely loses touch with what’s happening among the base, but he’s missing the pulse on this one… Unquestioning silence is what cults do.”

Trump tried to calm the outrage by personally calling many of those attacking Bondi over the Epstein list, CNN reported. This included Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was the master of ceremonies at a conservative event in Tampa Bay, Florida, over the weekend where Bondi and the Trump administration were chastised by multiple guest speakers.

Meanwhile, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, a former MAGA podcaster who previously pushed the conspiracy theory that Epstein didn’t kill himself and was murdered, is reportedly considering quitting in anger over how the Epstein case is being handled, Axios reported.