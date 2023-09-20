Donald Trump Jr. Hacked: Dad’s Dead, I’m Running for President!
FUN WHILE IT LASTED
Donald Trump Jr.’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was taken over on Wednesday morning by a hacker who declared that the former president was dead and his son would now be taking his place in the 2024 presidential race. “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the first message read. The compromised account went on to churn out a series of outrageous posts, including that “North Korea is about to get smoked” and “some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein.” The messages were removed a short time later. A spokesperson for Trump Jr. declined to comment on the hack when reached for comment by The Daily Beast. But Andrew Surabian, a GOP operative close to Trump Jr., tweeted: “FYI: This is obviously not true. Don’s account has been hacked.”
—Zachary Petrizzo contributed reporting