Trump Loses It at Jasmine Crockett in Unhinged Rage Post

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Rep. Jasmine Crockett, claiming she has “very” low intelligence and calling for her to take an IQ test.

In an unhinged rant on Truth Social Monday, Trump reignited his feud with Crockett while also taking aim at the group of progressive House lawmakers known as “The Squad,” which includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

“‘Congresswoman’ Jasmine Crockett is a Low (Very!!!) I.Q. Individual, much in the mold of the AOC Plus Three Gang of Country Destroying Morons-Only slightly dumber,” Trump wrote.

“Each of these political hacks should be forced to take a Cognitive Exam, much like the one I recently took while getting my ‘physical’ at our GREAT Washington, D.C., Military Hospital (WR!),” Trump added. “As the doctors said, ‘President Trump ACED it, something that is rarely seen!’ These Radical Left Lunatics would all fail this test in a spectacular show of stupidity and incompetence. TAKE THE TEST!!!”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett and President Donald Trump has sparred regularly since the president returned to office. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The self-described “very stable genius” has often boasted about passing a test known as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which is used to detect cognitive impairment or early signs of dementia and is not a measure of intelligence.

The test involves, among other challenges, drawing the hands on a clock to indicate a certain time and identifying animals.

In April, Trump took the MoCA as part of his physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Doctors declared that he “exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health” and, bizarrely, cited his “frequent victories in golf events” as part of his active lifestyle.

The cognitive test Trump boasts about passing does not measure IQ but checks for early signs of dementia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The president has previously challenged Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez to take an “IQ test to see who comes out best” as part of his ongoing war of words with the two progressives.

It’s unclear what prompted Trump to revive his demand that Crockett do so, but the Texas representative has been an outspoken critic of Texas Republicans’ push to gain five more congressional seats in next year’s midterms through gerrymandering.

Crockett hasn’t held back in her attacks on Trump, referring to the president as a “wannabe Hitler” and a “piece of s--t.” She’s also condemned his repeated use of “low I.Q.” as an insult, suggesting he reserves it for people of color.

“This is a person that has a problem with people of color, period. I don’t care how many Black MAGA are out there with their hats,” Crockett told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins last week. “I want to be clear, when we look at who it is that he’s kicking out of this country, it is people of color.”

In response, a White House spokesperson told the Daily Beast that Trump has also used the “low IQ” insult against white people, including former President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro.