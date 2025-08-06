Jasmine Crockett Unloads on ‘Clueless’ Trump Over His ‘Low IQ’ Insult

Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett fired back at President Trump insulting her intelligence by accusing him of using the insult to target people of color.

During an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Crockett was asked to respond to Trump’s latest tirade against her, which saw him label the Texas Dem a “low IQ person” and ramble on about Davy Crockett.

“I mean, when you have low IQ people like Crockett, I wonder if she’s any relationship to the late, great Davy Crockett, who was a great, great, a great gentleman,” Trump told CNBC earlier that day.

“But you have this woman, Crockett. Very low IQ person. Somebody said the other day she’s one of the leaders of the party. I said, you’ve got to be kidding.”

Crockett responded by telling Collins the president has “nothing of substance when it comes to critiquing me,” and pointed out his inability to refute his critics’ arguments or elaborate on why he believes they are wrong.

The Democratic Congresswoman has been one of Trump's fiercest opponents. John Medina/Getty Images for MoveOn

But more pointedly, the congresswoman pointed out Trump’s repeated use of the phrase “low IQ” when referring to people of color who disagree with him.

“He just knows how to throw that insult,” she said. “But it’s a common insult when it comes to people of color. He just threw the same insult at Charlamagne tha God, and so I want people to see him and understand who he is.

“This is a person that has a problem with people of color, period. I don’t care how many Black MAGA are out there with their hats. I want to be clear, when we look at who it is that he’s kicking out of this country, it is people of color.

Trump also referred to Charlamagne Tha God as "Low IQ" after he critiqued the president. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“When we look at who he always disrespects and says are low IQ, even though, when you look at his cabinet, this has to be the most incompetent cabinet we have ever had in the history of this country.”

She continued, “We’re talking about people that literally have the ability to drop bombs or order that bombs be dropped, or make recommendations that bombs be dropped, and they literally don’t know how to get the Signal chat. Right. So we’re talking about low IQ individuals, but so long as they say that this guy is their guy, and usually if they work for a certain news network, that’s the only qualification that’s necessary.”

Earlier in the interview, Crockett said she wasn’t surprised by the president’s “clueless” response to the news of Ghislaine Maxwell’s move to a minimum-security prison nicknamed “Club Fed,” which he claimed to be unaware of.

“I don’t think that there’s a lot that the president is personally aware of, so him being clueless is on brand, but in this particular set of circumstances where he is personally looking out for himself, I absolutely believe that he was knowledgeable about this,” Crockett told the host.

The minimum-security prison in Bryan, Texas, where Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred. GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS

“I’m sure that this didn’t happen behind his back, and clearly he is not complaining about it. That’s one thing that he didn’t do. He didn’t say, ‘I’m the commander in chief and somehow they did this and they did not notify me.’ He did not seem like he was upset. So in my opinion, he probably did know about it.”

The Democratic Rep went scorched earth on Trump during a political event in Phoenix on Sunday, labelling him a “piece of s--t” after previously referring to him as a “wannabe Hitler.”