Trump Makes Stunning Confession in Truth Social Rampage

President Donald Trump has made a stunning confession as part of his Sunday Truth Social onslaught.

Trump, 80, shared over 100 posts from 11 a.m to 11 p.m Sunday to his almost 13 million Truth Social followers. He even incited calls of racism over a doctored image of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on the steps of Air Force One, covered in fake graffiti.

However, a sentence in one of Trump’s posts has raised eyebrows as he revealed he personally made sure his epic “Salute to America” speech was not going to be impacted by potentially lethal extreme weather. In the post, the president admitted he “overturned” a recommendation to cancel the evening’s festivities.

Donald Trump has claimed he overturned the cancellation of his July 4 event. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

The Sunday post began with the 80-year-old president claiming that over 400,000 people had initially gathered to hear him before the severe storms hit, after a day of triple-digit heat.

He then noted that thousands of attendees were evacuated from the area, roughly three hours before his speech was scheduled to begin.

“The Crowd at 7:05 in the evening was 422,000 people! All were forced to leave because of the weather, the event was cancelled, and everyone was gone because of lightning,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Incredibly, at least 150,000 people returned,” he added, stating, “it was an even more spectacular evening than it would have been as normalized! It showed work under pressure.”

Trump then remarkably confessed, “When I heard that it was cancelled, I immediately overturned that decision, and waited a while for people to come back.”

Trump claims he overturned the cancellation of his July 4 event. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Freedom 250 for comment on Trump’s claim.

A senior White House official told the Washington Post on Sunday that “all the entities involved” had recommended canceling Saturday’s event, including Trump’s speech and the fireworks display, after the storms had led to the forced exodus from the National Mall.

“When POTUS heard this, he told all involved to invite everyone back in and the speech would take place, even if it meant waiting until 2 a.m.,” the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, told the Post.

The National Park Service first issued a weather evacuation alert around 7:15 p.m on Saturday. About 20 minutes later, Freedom 250 organizers escalated the alert, announcing that “severe storms” were approaching, stating, “The safety of our guests, performers, and staff is our top priority.” The warning came as thunderstorms could be heard nearby.

Freedom 250 then advised people to evacuate the event and “seek temporary shelter.” Tens of thousands were evacuated from the site, with some taking shelter in federal buildings.

A screen displays a severe weather warning message, during the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

Trump eventually arrived at the National Mall with first lady Melania at 10:09 p.m. as attendees were still going through TSA-style security checks to re-enter the area. He eventually took the stage around 11:15 p.m. after a 90-minute delay and spoke for approximately 40 minutes.

“I said, if we have to speak in front of one person at 4 o’clock in the morning, I’m going to be here. There’s no way we can be deterred,” he told the soaked crowd.

Freedom 250 told people to evacuate the National Mall. Freedom 250 X

A Washington official involved in the organization of Saturday’s event told the Post the District had no direct knowledge of conversations that may have occurred between the event’s organizers and the White House about a potential cancellation on Saturday.

A federal agent asks the attendees to evacuate as stormy weather approaches the National Mall. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The National Mall activities for July 4 were designated as a National Special Security Event due to Trump’s desire to speak at the event, which he did behind bulletproof glass. The classification is usually reserved for presidential inaugurations or visits from foreign dignitaries.

Trump was talking down the weather threat when posting to Truth Social in real time on Saturday.

“Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out.... It’s Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight,” he posted just after 9 p.m.

“Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn’t stop them. It’s not going to stop us either! I’m not going to let some rain stop our 250th,” he wrote.

The opening of the Great American State Fair was postponed by two hours on Saturday after the soaring temperatures.

Trump has praised his own fireworks display. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The evening ended with a 40-minute fireworks display around midnight, three hours later than it had in previous years, leading to chaos for those trying to get home.

Trump later stated that his team had produced “the Most Spectacular Fireworks Show I have ever seen, and I’ve seen them all.”