Trump Plugs Son’s ‘Record-Breaking’ Memoir Above All the World’s Problems

In a week where President Donald Trump claimed he brought “peace” to the Middle East, he still seemed almost more impressed by his son’s book sales.

“Don’t forget to get a copy of my son Eric’s book, ‘UNDER SIEGE,’ which is breaking records everywhere,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, without providing any additional details about which records, specifically, it had broken.

“It’s a phenomenal book that’s a must-read for everyone,” the president continued. “Congratulations Eric, you deserve it!!!”

President Donald Trump poses with a copy of Eric Trump's new memoir, 'Under Siege.' Donald J. Trump/Truth Social/Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

Despite a historic week in Trump’s presidency—during which he traveled to Tel Aviv; spoke for over an hour to Israel’s legislature, the Knesset, about the ceasefire in Gaza; and met with world leaders in Egypt to discuss the future of the Middle East—the president returned to the U.S. and promptly pinned a post hyping his son’s new book.

Eric Trump announced his memoir, Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation, in September, with the book releasing on Tuesday. The synopsis describes it as an “unfiltered look at the highs and lows of life in the Trump world.”

The president’s post about Eric’s “phenomenal” tome came 21 minutes after another Truth Social post, where Trump boasted that all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza had been returned to their families in Israel and that phase two of his 20-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza was underway.

President Donald Trump speaks while World leaders listen during a summit of European and Middle Eastern leaders on Gaza on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president even pinned the post to his Truth Social page for a while, ensuring that Eric’s new book was the first thing Truth Social users saw when they visited the president’s page. (It has since been replaced by a livestream link to the White House’s Medal of Freedom ceremony for Charlie Kirk.)

Shortly after pinning the congratulatory message, Trump posted an update about the Department of Defense’s latest lethal strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug-smuggling boat, which users had to scroll down to see.

At the same time that Trump has been praising his middle child, Eric has been returning the favor, praising his father even during a book tour.

“He is heaven-bound, and I can tell you maybe the one thing he does that might have influenced heaven is… I think there is a lot less people going to heaven, meaning, they are going to heaven slower because he stopped the death and destruction around the world,” the 41-year-old said on Tuesday while speaking on The Benny Show podcast with conservative host Benny Johnson.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, the 79-year-old president claimed that he does not think he is “heaven-bound” when asked whether his peace deal between Hamas and Israel would get him to heaven.

Donald Trump stands between his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The president isn’t the only family member to boast about Eric’s book. His older brother, Donald Trump Jr., congratulated him on X, writing, “#1 across the board. Keep it going!”