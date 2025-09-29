Donald Trump Pushes Racist Conspiracy Theories in String of Late-Night Reposts

President Donald Trump spent his Sunday night bombarding his Truth Social followers with random conspiracy theory videos.

In a flurry of 12 reposts in under 15 minutes, the president promoted several divisive topics, including migration, the racially driven “great replacement theory,” and Islam.

Trump, 79, also shared a video that called for the imprisonment of Democrat Adam Schiff.

Charlie Kirk with Donald Trump in December 2024. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s rapid posting spree began with the federal takeover of Chicago.

“Border Patrol will take no nonsense!” Trump wrote, as he began to share a series of videos of troops in downtown Chicago.

But things quickly took a sudden turn. As part of his Truth Social binge, Trump also shared a video posted by a MAGA supporter surrounding the great replacement theory.

The theory, which has been debunked, dates back to the late 19th century and argues that some Western elites are conspiring to replace white Americans with Asians and Africans in particular.

In the video shared by Trump, captioned, “The Great Replacement is no longer conspiracy theory!” the president highlighted a Newsmax segment from April tapping into the MAGA narrative that Democrats allowed migrants to enter the U.S. to vote in the 2024 election. The video claimed that over two million non-citizens were given Social Security numbers.

U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff speaks about the “Election Rigging Response Act” in August. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Another video Trump shared on Sunday featured an independent reporter trailing Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, including while he ordered food. “What are you going to do when the deep state can’t protect you anymore,” he asks, before accusing Schiff of treason and calling him a “scumbag.”

The video, originally from X, is captioned “Who’s ready to see Adam Schiff in prison?”

Schiff had been slamming Trump on his own social media account on Sunday.

“Through his corrupt schemes, Donald Trump has made billions in just the last several months alone,” Schiff posted on X. “His personal fortune has ballooned. Sadly, so have the prices you pay for food, medicine, rent and more.”

Among his final thread of reposts was an extreme 10-minute Charlie Kirk speech that shows the late right-wing activist claiming that, “immigration without assimilation is an invasion.”

Kirk then embarked on a tirade about Islamic immigration and the impact it would have on America’s future.

U.S. President Donald Trump was on a conspiracy-filled posting spree. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“The women of the West, they get cats, the women of Muslims, they have eight kids,” Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10, said in the video.

“The women of the West have abortions, the women of Muslims they have entire communities they can fill. When you import one you get 30 ten years later.”

“Immigration without assimilation is an invasion,” Kirk claimed.

Trump also posted a video, in which former Oklahoma State Board of Education Superintendent Ryan Walters proudly stated his push for every high school in Oklahoma to have its own Turning Point USA chapter, the Charlie Kirk-founded organization.

Walters stood down from his position last week to lead an anti-teachers union group.

Trump is no stranger to late-night posting sprees. During his state visit to the U.K., Trump frequently posted content on his social media accounts into the wee hours.

At the time, Attorney General Pam Bondi had noted the president was notorious for operating on minimal sleep.