Trump Spouts More Lies While Announcing Presser for Jan. 6 Anniversary
NEVER-ENDING STORY
Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he’ll be commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots with—what else—a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. In a lie-filled statement, Trump said he plans to address the “unarmed protest” and then noted various election conspiracy theories that spurred hundreds of MAGA rioters to storm the Capitol in the first place. “Why isn’t the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?” Trump wrote. “Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from that topic as possible, the numbers don’t work for them, or even come close. The only thing they can do is not talk about it.” The statement ends with Trump’s insistence that the real “the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th.” So far, more than 700 people have been charged with crimes in connection with the Capitol riot—and 151 have pleaded guilty.