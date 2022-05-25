Trump Still Plans to Speak at NRA Convention After Texas Shooting
NOT THE TIME
Former President Donald Trump still plans to give a speech this Friday at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Texas, writing on his Truth Social app that his appearance is necessary in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school massacre that left at least 19 children dead. “America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship,” wrote the partisan politician. “That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America.” What will not be present during Trump’s speech at the gun convention: guns. The Secret Service bans attendees from carrying weapons during his speech, according to NPR, pointing to its “authority to preclude firearms from entering sites visited by our protectees.”