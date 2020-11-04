CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Donald Trump Sweeps Swing State Ohio Again
RED REPEAT
Donald Trump has won Ohio again, securing 18 more electoral votes, Decision Desk, NBC News and CNN report. The president maintained a slim lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in polls leading up to the election but there were questions about how competitive it would end up being. Biden made a last minute stop in Cleveland in hopes of turning out the vote there. One of the larger swing states, Ohio tends to vote red—12 of its 16 representatives are Republicans, along with its governor—and Trump won the state by 8 percentage points in 2016. The Buckeye State has, however, shown liberal tendencies in recent elections. Barack Obama took it in both 2012 and 2008.