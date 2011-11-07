Donors Pay Ai Weiwei’s Tax Bill

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
The Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has raised $790,000 in donations to help pay off the $2.4 million in fines and taxes the Chinese government says he owes. According to his representative, nearly 20,000 people have donated money through bank transfers, postal orders, and, in some cases, simply throwing money into his compound. "These donations are not just about money, they're an expression of people's feelings about what's happened," said Ai, who believes the tax bill is an attempt by the Chinese government to punish him for his dissident political beliefs. His money is due by the end of the week.