A Handbag Is an Always Welcome Gift—and This Designer’s Black Friday Deal Makes It a Steal
HANDBAG IT UP
The quest for a designer handbag ends with the Dooney & Bourke Black Friday sale. Save up to 50% on handbags and accessories sitewide by using the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout (offer ends 11/30). These best-sellers are just a taste of the unbelievable selection of the Dooney & Bourke sale.
The Florentine Medium Satchel is a fan favorite. This durable handbag has rolled leather handles and a detachable/adjustable crossbody strap. On the inside, four pockets and a key hook provide easy access to everyday essentials.
Florentine Medium Satchel
$438 before discount
Compact and lightweight, the Pebble Grain Zip Around Wristlet has two interior zip compartments, twelve card slots, and a detachable strap. It’s the perfect blend of functional organization and style.
Pebble Grain Zip Around Wristlet
$148 before discount
The Pebble Grain Continental Clutch proves a clutch can be everyday as well as elegant. The outside zip pocket provides quick access to keys, while on the inside, there is space for seven cards, a window pocket for an ID, and four more pockets for bills and loose change.
Pebble Grain Continental Clutch
$138 before discount
