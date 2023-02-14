Downed Objects Were Likely ‘Benign,’ U.S. Officials Say
HARMLESS
Intelligence officials have attempted to quell conspiracies around the three high-altitude objects gunned down last weekend. Their working theory is that the objects were harmless balloons used for non-suspicious purposes, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday. “The intelligence community’s considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” he said. Officials have not provided further detail on what the balloons were doing, where they originated, or the exact type of vessel. Kirby did, however, rule out that the balloons were from the U.S. government. He said nothing indicated the three objects were tied to China, though the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese balloon earlier in February.