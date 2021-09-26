CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
At Least Three People Killed as Amtrak Train Derails in Montana
DISASTER
Read it at Associated Press
At least three people were killed and more than 50 people were injured on Saturday after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana, authorities said. The Empire Builder train that runs between Seattle and Chicago was traveling with 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board when it flew off the rails near the town of Joplin, the Associated Press reports. No details on the victims were immediately available. An emergency services official in Hill County, Montana, told The New York Times that “well over” 50 people had been hurt in the derailment. Rescue workers from six different counties have rushed to the crash site, and five hospitals were standing by to treat the injured passengers.