Dozens of Kidnapped Children Rescued After Attack on Nigerian School
HEINOUS CRIME
Dozens of kids have been rescued more than a week after armed robbers kidnapped them and killed a student at a school in northern Nigeria, the executive governor of Niger state said Saturday. Armed gunmen dressed in military fatigues attacked the Government Science Secondary School Kagara on Feb. 17, kidnapping 42 people, 27 of whom were students. The rest were teachers and family members. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello confirmed on Twitter that all 42 people are now in state custody.
It’s the third attack on schoolchildren in Nigeria in as many months. Yesterday, over 300 girls were abducted from another school in Zamfara state after parents warned officials of “strange men” hanging around the school. Police are searching for the girls.