Dozens of Pro-Democracy Politicians and Activists Arrested in Hong Kong: Report
DEMOCRACY DETAINED
Dozens of pro-democracy politicians and activists were reportedly arrested in Hong Kong in what may be the largest legal crackdown on the city’s opposition to Beijing. Authorities are holding the politicians and organizers under a controversial new national security law, saying those who put on unofficial primaries and declared their intentions of winning a majority of seats in the Hong Kong legislature “subverted state power.” Dr. Kwok Ka Ki, who was detained, tweeted, “Being arrested for sedition for taking part in democracy 35+.” Activist Joshua Wong’s Facebook page said he had been arrested, as were former lawmakers Helena Wong, Lam Cheuk-ting, Chu Hoi-dick, and Leung Kwok-Hung. Benny Tai and Robert Chung, co-organizers of the unofficial polls, were also taken into custody.