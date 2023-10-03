Plastic Surgeon Won’t Face Charges Over Jacky Oh’s Death
ACCIDENTAL
The Florida doctor who performed Jacky Oh’s plastic surgery just days before she died of complications from the procedure will not face criminal charges. The Miami Police Department told TMZ that the medical examiner had determined that the Wild ‘N Out star’s death was accidental. Jacky, 32, was prescribed medication after the surgery that caused swelling in her brain. According to a police report, on May 31, police were alerted to “an unresponsive female” in a hotel room at 9:43 p.m. She was transported to Mercy Hospital but was pronounced dead at around 11 p.m. After her death, Dr. Zachary Okhah shared a statement on Instagram, writing, “All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards.” He later added, “My staff and I ensure that each patient is vetted, prepped, and treated according to their individual patient history prior to any surgery.” He posted an Instagram video of himself on June 28 explaining that he only performs surgery on patients who meet the necessary medical requirements. Jacky shared three children with her Wild ‘N Out co-star DC Young Fly.