Drew Barrymore Is Launching a Magazine Called ‘Drew’
BRANCHING OUT
Drew Barrymore will launch a self-titled lifestyle magazine this summer, WWD reports. The talk show host and actress, who sells beauty products and home goods in a Walmart line, will work on the venture with Bauer Media Group. According to WWD, the magazine will feature an advice column, “personal stories from Barrymore,” recipes, and product roundups.
Barrymore explained that launching a magazine has been a long dream: “I’ve lined my walls with magazine tear sheets since I was like 10 years old,” she said. “I have a picture of myself in my bedroom and it’s like floor to ceiling and wall-to-wall. I’ve always loved magazines because of the paper and the experience. Magazines are such a huge part of my life and they’re such a huge part of my inspiration for everything I do.”
WWD reported that Barrymore will serve as editor-in-chief of Drew. She tapped Crystal Meers as editorial director and Christy Doramus as editor-at-large.