Driver Kills Elderly NY Woman While Trying to Mow Down Someone Else: Cops
SENSELESS
A woman who deliberately drove her SUV onto the sidewalk in an attempt to hit a 50-year-old man in late August instead fatally struck a 70-year-old woman sitting outside her Brooklyn home, police say. The driver, Layla Adredini, was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday. The victim, Brenda Whidbee, was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Adredani allegedly ran into Whidbee’s building in Ocean Hill after the incident but neighbors turned her over to the cops when they arrived. Adredani “was in the building smiling, laughing about [it],” one witness told News 12 Brooklyn. Whidbee “was dying on the ground and her kids were outside watching.” Adredani has nine prior arrests, officials said. They noted her intended victim, the man, suffered minor injuries and fled the scene, though he is now cooperating with police.