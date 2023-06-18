Drone Pics of Ukraine Dam May Show Bomb-Stuffed Car: Report
SМФҠЇИG GЏЙ?
New aerial photographs of the dam in southern Ukraine that collapsed after a series of explosions appear to show “an explosive-laden car” parked atop the structure, according to the Associated Press. The Kakhovka Dam was under Russian control at the time of its destruction on June 6, which unleashed approximately 18 billion cubic meters of water, killing at least 10 people and forcing several thousand others to evacuate their homes. Both Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the collapse. But two officials told the Associated Press on Sunday that Russian troops were stationed in what the wire service called “a crucial area inside the dam where the Ukrainians say the explosion that destroyed it was centered.” In a recent investigation of the incident’s satellite and seismic data, four experts told The New York Times that the most likely cause of the collapse was “an explosive charge placed in the maintenance passageway… that runs through the concrete heart of the structure.” The experts warned that the true cause of the dam’s collapse could only be ascertained from a full examination of the site once the water has drained from the reservoir.