Drug Dealer Had Plastic Surgery to Pose as Korean Man, Authorities Say
FACE-OFF
Police in Thailand searching for a drug dealer found that their suspect had undergone several plastic surgeries to transform into a “handsome Korean man” before his arrest last week. Saharat Sawangjaeng, 25, had evaded law enforcement for three months after undergoing a number of procedures to change his appearance. Sawangjaeng, who used the Korean alias Seong Jimin, was detained in Bangkok last week, authorities said, adding that “none of his original face was left.” Police said they found Sawangjaeng by following the distribution of MDMA through buyers and sellers in Bangkok. He has since admitted ordering the party drug on the dark web after being charged with illegally importing narcotics. Sawangjaeng reportedly told officers during his arrest that he planned to move to South Korea, saying: “I want to start a new life. I am bored of Thailand.”