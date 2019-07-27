CHEAT SHEET
DENIM LITE
Get Yourself a Pair of What Might Actually Be the Lightest Pair of Breathable Jeans on the Planet
Since I already fell for DU/ER’s weatherproof and great-looking denim jeans, I wasn’t surprised when I really enjoyed its new summer release, the Weightless Denim Beachcomber. They’re super versatile since they barely weigh anything, stretch anyway I did, and looked like a solid and high-style pair of jeans I could wear to work or out for drinks afterward. Composed of equal parts cotton and TENCEL Lyocell, as well as polyester and a touch of Lycra spandex, these are some of the most comfortable denim I’ve ever worn. And they’re super lightweight, clocking in at 6 ounces, you’re going to feel like they’re not even there (but they are, really). They’re also stretchy in all directions and made with DU/ER’s proprietary COOLMAX fabric, designed to wick moisture all day and, when and if the day turns cold, insulates for warmth. You can get either in the darker Rinse or Rinse Blue. | Get it at DU/ER >
