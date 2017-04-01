Duterte Invites EU Critics to Philippines So He Can ‘Slap’ Them

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte had some strong words on Friday for critics of his controversial anti-drugs campaign, saying he wants to “slap” those who question his methods. Mocking reports by international human-rights organizations that accuse police of carrying out extrajudicial killings in the government’s drug war, Duterte said, “Even if it's just epilepsy, they count it against me.” He lashed out at the European Union for believing the allegations and recommending that the Philippines use rehabilitation clinics. “Come here and we will talk because I want to slap you,” he said, addressing the EU. More than 8,000 people have been killed in Duterte’s war on drugs, with police claiming self-defense in about a third of the deaths.
