Dwayne Wade’s Daughter Zaya’s Gets Legal Name, Gender Change

Read it at People
Former NBA star Dwayne Wade’s daughter Zaya has been granted a legal name and gender identity change. The 15-year-old has been using the name Zaya for more than two years but it’s now official, and she can list herself as female on government documents. The approval came over the objections of her mother, Wade’s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, who claimed the change violated their custody agreement and that the teen was being pressured. Zaya came out as trans in 2020 with the full support of Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union.