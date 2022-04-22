CHEAT SHEET
    Tennessee Teacher Arrested for Slamming 14-Year-Old Girl to Floor

    LEAVE THEM KIDS ALONE

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    Oliver Berg/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

    A Tennessee schoolteacher has been charged with assaulting a teenage student after trying to break up a fight, police announced. ​​Carey Sanders, 61, was caught on video “forcefully throwing” a 14-year-old girl to the ground as she tussled with a classmate at a Dyersburg public school on April 18, cops said. He turned himself in Thursday, and was booked and released on bond, according to jail records. The two students were given juvenile citations for disorderly conduct, local CBS affiliate WREG reported. Sanders has been suspended, the school said.

