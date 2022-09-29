E-Scooter Driver Who Killed ‘Gone Girl’ Star Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter
RECKLESS
The driver who fatally hit actress Lisa Banes as she crossed a New York City street last year pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter charges Thursday. Brian Boyd, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30, and faces one to three years in prison for striking the Gone Girl star with an e-scooter in June 4, 2021, sending Banes to the hospital where she would die 10 days later, at age 65. Boyd fled the scene after the incident, leading to his arrest weeks later and an additional charge for leaving the crash without reporting. “Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians, fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid accountability,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway.”