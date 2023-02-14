Winner of $2 Billion Lottery Drawing Is Revealed

The player who hit a record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot three months ago has been identified as Edwin Castro. No details were released about Castro, who did not attend a news conference Tuesday and declined media interviews—but he did say in a statement that he attended public schools in California. “As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system,” it said. “The mission of the California Lottery, which is to provide supplemental funding for California public education, both public schools and colleges, makes this a huge win for the state. As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that as a result of my win, the California school system greatly benefits as well.”
