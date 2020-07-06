CHEAT SHEET
Eight Presumed Dead After Planes Collide in Midair Over Idaho Lake
Eight people, including children, are presumed dead after two small aircraft collided over Idaho’s picturesque Coeur d’Alene Lake on Sunday. Witnesses boating on the popular lake over the holiday weekend reported hearing a loud crash before seeing both planes plummet into about 127 feet of water. Two bodies were recovered from floating wreckage, but authorities say the others may not be recovered for some time. One aircraft was a Cessna 206; authorities did not know the make and model of the other plane. Sonar teams located both debris fields on the lake bed. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are involved in the investigation into the deadly collision.