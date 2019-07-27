CHEAT SHEET
Eight Wisconsin Teens Hospitalized With ‘Seriously Damaged Lungs’ After Vaping
Eight Wisconsin teenagers were hospitalized with “seriously damaged lungs” after vaping this month, the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin said Friday. The teens’ symptoms reportedly ranged from shortness of breath and coughing to chest pain, fatigue and weight loss. Some of them had trouble breathing. In a statement, the hospital said the conditions of the teenagers improved after they received medical treatment but warned that questions still remain over long-term effects. “It is believed prolonged or continued exposure to these chemicals could lead to more serious health issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a permanent condition which makes lungs less effective at transporting oxygen and is permanent.”