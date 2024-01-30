Read it at WESH
A 71-year-old Florida woman allegedly tried to kill her husband after he received a postcard from an ex-girlfriend from 60 years ago, according to NBC 6. Bertha Yalter allegedly bit, battered, and tried to smother her husband of 52 years on Sunday, according to a North Miami Beach Police report. The victim had bruises, cuts, and bite marks that were actively bleeding, according to NBC 6. Yalter is facing charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated battery on a person older than 65, and tampering with the victim.