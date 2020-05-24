Elizabeth Warren Agrees to Hold High-Dollar Fundraiser for Biden: NYT
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has reportedly agreed to hold a high-dollar fundraiser for Joe Biden, despite having sworn off such events during her own 2020 campaign, The New York Times reports. Three sources cited by the Times said the fundraiser is scheduled for June 15, though Warren’s spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter to the Times. Warren, who is seen as a potential running mate for Biden, railed against the practice of relying on rich donors during her own campaign, so much so that she butted heads with other candidates who accused her of trying to impose a “purity test” on 2020 contenders. While she made her anti-big-money stance a main component of her presidential campaign, the senator had previously relied on wealthy donors and private fundraisers during her 2018 re-election bid to the Senate.