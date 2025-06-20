Elon Musk Accidentally Doxxes Himself While Sharing Results of a Drug Test

Elon Musk accidentally doxxed himself while trying to prove he isn’t a drug addict.

After a New York Times exposé about his drug use revealed that Musk has taken so much ketamine, it’s given him bladder issues, the former chief of the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency posted a second drug test on X in the space of a week. The Times also reported Musk had taken ecstasy, magic mushrooms, and Adderall regularly.

On Tuesday, Musk posted the results of a urine test that showed he was drug-free, with no traces of 16 substances, including amphetamines, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, or opioids. He followed up with a hair follicle test the following day—and goaded Times reporters to post the results of their own drug tests. ADVERTISEMENT

“The WSJ & New York Times fake ‘journalists’ lied through their teeth about me,” he wrote in the caption. “Now let’s see their drug test results. They will fail.”

But Musk inadvertently leaked the last four numbers of his Social Security number, putting the billionaire at risk of identity theft from hackers and scammers.

The WSJ & New York Times fake “journalists” lied through their teeth about me.



Now let’s see their drug test results.



They will fail. pic.twitter.com/QvLRWyHbSC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2025

The Daily Beast has asked Musk for comment about the leak of his personal information.

The Times put out a statement following the publication of Musk’s drug tests that said it stood by its reporting. “Elon Musk is continuing to lash out because he doesn’t like our reporting,” the outlet wrote. “Nothing that he’s said or presented since our article about his drug use during the presidential campaign was published contradicts what we uncovered.”

Musk is sensitive about his personal security. In March, he banned several journalists from Twitter for reporting on the itinerary of his private jet, claiming that users sharing the publicly available information were broadcasting “basically assassination coordinates.” During his time in the White House, he surrounded himself with up to 20 bodyguards who were deputized as federal marshals, which allowed them to carry weapons on federal grounds.

As of Friday, Musk has not commented on the leak of his personal information or removed the post.

Elon Musk has repeatedly denied reports of his drug use. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Musk shared the details of his drug tests after falling out with President Donald Trump following his departure from DOGE. At the height of their feud, Trump referred to Musk as a “big-time addict” and said, “He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem.”

The Wall Street Journal further reported in June 2023 and January 2024 that the billionaire regularly used party drugs like ketamine, LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms.

In a 2024 interview with former CNN host Don Lemon, Musk admitted that he took a “small amount” of medically prescribed ketamine every two weeks for depression.

President Donald Trump has called Musk a "big-time addict." Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

“If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” he said at the time.