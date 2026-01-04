Elon Musk is sharing AI slop in an apparent attempt to stay in the president’s good graces.

The billionaire reposted what is clearly an AI-generated video supporting the U.S. intervention in Venezuela late Saturday evening, as part of an ongoing spree praising President Donald Trump.

The video was uploaded by the right-wing X account Wall Street Apes. The onscreen caption says “Venezuelans take to the streets to celebrate Maduro’s downfall.” The clip depicts people holding up Venezuelan flags, crying tears of joy, and screaming their thanks to Trump.

Elon Musk retweets AI-generated video of Venezuelans celebrating Donald Trump capturing Nicolás Maduro. WallStreetApes/Elon Musk/X

Eagle-eyed X users quickly clocked that the video seemed a bit uncanny. It has all the telltale signs of AI, including blurring and unnatural movements in the background. The clip received a community note, a feature on X that allows users to fact-check and add context to posts. “This video is AI generated and is currently being presented as a factual statement intended to mislead people,” the community note read in part.

The note also pointed out that the license plates in the video don’t match those in Venezuela.

Venezuelans are crying on their knees thanking Trump and America for freeing them from Nicolas Maduro



I added English subtitles so you can understand them



“The people cry for their freedom, thanks to the United States for freeing us”



“The hero, thank you Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/UdRUI6W2aG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 3, 2026

Musk did not acknowledge the nature of the video he shared, although it is just one of numerous AI-generated videos he’s reposted in the last week. He has been incessantly promoting images and videos generated by his company xAI’s assistant Grok.

Grok has come under fire in recent days after the program created inappropriate images of children. Musk later posted that “anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

Musk’s AI chatbot keeps going rogue, though, with Grok insulting its founder’s political allies. Grok recently branded Trump as a pedophile and confused Erika Kirk for JD Vance in a wig.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

In between the AI slop, Musk has been lavishing his praises on Trump’s attacks on Venezuela. He changed his X profile picture to the American flag and congratulated the president on capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“Congratulations, President Trump!” the SpaceX founder said on Saturday afternoon. “This is a win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere.”