Tech

Elon Musk Joins All-Hands Call to Reassure Tesla Staff: ‘The Future Is Bright’

‘STORMY WEATHER’

“If you read the news, it feels like, you know, Armageddon,” the world’s richest man told employees on a company call.

Matt Young
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Elon Musk has attempted to reassure staff that Tesla has a bright future
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Matt Young

Matt Young

Night Editor

MattYoung

matt.young@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsAnother Slapdown for Trump as Education Dept. Is Saved
David Gardner
PoliticsTrump Admin Arrests FBI Agent Who Went After Rudy Giuliani
Jasmine Venet
TrumplandU.K. Tourist Returns Home in Chains Like ‘Hannibal Lecter’
Jasmine Venet
MediaCNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsTim Walz Issues Dark Warning About Trump’s Plans for His Opponents
David Gardner