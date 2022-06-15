Elon Musk Pitches Ron DeSantis for President in 2024
THROWING IN
Elon Musk told his millions of Twitter followers on Wednesday that he’d likely back Ron DeSantis if the Florida governor were to run in the 2024 presidential election. The Tesla founder’s comment came in response to a user asking who he was “leaning towards” in the next presidential race, and whether he’d vote for a Republican, to which he responded that it was “tbd.” Musk noted that he had “supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning.” DeSantis, who signed into law some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion legislation this spring, has not announced any intention of running in the 2024 election, but he is widely regarded as a potential GOP contender against Donald Trump. Musk also floated the idea of creating his own Super PAC to support “candidates with centrist views from all parties.”