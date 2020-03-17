Elon Musk Tells Employees: Stay at Home if You Want, but I Won’t
Billionaire Elon Musk has told his employees at Tesla that they can stay at home if they’re worried about the novel coronavirus outbreak, but that he intends to keep going to work. According to the Los Angeles Times, Tesla’s Fremont, California, electric vehicle assembly plant, which employs about 10,000 people, will remain open despite a lockdown issued by six Bay Area counties. That’s because it’s been deemed to be an “essential business” by officials, although it’s unclear why a vehicle manufacturer has been given that status. Musk told employees in a Monday night email: “If you feel the slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable, please do not feel obligated to come to work.” However, he added: “My frank opinion is that the harm from the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself.” He said COVID-19 cases “will not exceed 0.1 percent of the population,” and told staff: “I will personally be at work, but that’s just me.” One unnamed employee told the Times: “I’m going in on [when my next shift starts] Thursday unless anything changes... Don’t want to risk losing my job.”