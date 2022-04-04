Elon’s Mom Calls Out Biden, Harris Over SpaceX Recognition
MAMA BEAR
On a day when Elon Musk made international headlines for acquiring a major stake in Twitter, his mother stepped up to assert that her son’s work hasn’t received adequate recognition. On Monday, the elder Musk shared a tweet from SpaceX’s account in which her son’s rocket company heralded its 150th successful launch. She tagged the accounts of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, whom she called “completely unaware of the world’s most advanced rockets and spacecraft” technology. “#JustSaySpacex,” she added. Maye Musk previously criticized Biden for praising the CEO of General Motors and declaring that the company—rather than Tesla—had “electrified the entire auto industry.” Elon has likewise vented that the Biden administration has praised Tesla’s rivals on multiple occasions without mentioning his electric carmaker.