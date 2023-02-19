Elon Musk’s Twitter May Owe $14 Million in Unpaid Bills
YIKES
Elon Musk’s Twitter may owe more than $14 million following at least nine lawsuits accusing the company of failing to pay its bills, according to the Wall Street Journal. Since taking over the media company, Musk has complained about its spending and made huge staffing cuts and budget reductions while facing significant debt. In January, marketing company Canary LLC sued Twitter for back payment of $400,000 for Twitter-based merchandise—including a $7,000 “swag gift box for Elon” that included more than $250 in socks and an extra-large bomber jacket. Some of the alleged unpaid bills may be related to the company’s attempt to close Musk’s acquisition last fall, with Private Private Jet Services Group LLC suing Twitter for $197,725 in December after company executives had chartered last minute flights across the country for then-Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland. However, Private Jet Services filed to dismiss their case last Friday and it has since been scrapped.