Elton John Musical ‘Tammy Faye’ Heading to Broadway in 2024
BELIEVE
Tammy Faye, Elton John’s critically acclaimed, award-winning musical, will be heading to Broadway in the 2024/25 season, it was announced Friday. The musical, with a score by John, lyrics by Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters, and a book by James Graham, focuses on the life story of American Christian superstar Tammy Faye Messner. It premiered at London’s Almeida Theatre last October, and Katie Brayben, who played the title character, won Best Actress in a Musical at the 2023 Olivier Awards, while Zubin Varla, playing Jerry Falwell, won for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. Andrew Rannells—currently starring in Gutenberg on Broadway—was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Jim Bakker. The show was also nominated for Best New Musical. On Broadway, the production will be mounted at a Nederlander Theatre. Specific venue, production dates, and casting are all yet to be confirmed.