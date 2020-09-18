Emails Show How the Trump Administration Tried to Silence CDC Scientists: NYT
‘SHE IS DUPLICITOUS’
Caustic emails from top aides in the Department of Health and Human Services detail the effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to keep scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention out of the public eye as the coronavirus pandemic raged, The New York Times reports. Dr. Paul Alexander, a part-time assistant professor of health research, wrote an email in June criticizing a CDC doctor’s interview to his boss, top HHS spokesman Michael Caputo, “Her aim is to embarrass the president...She is duplicitous...she has lied.” The physician, CDC Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat, had pleaded with Americans to wear masks and said the virus was spreading rapidly. Caputo and Alexander have since left the department.