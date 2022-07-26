Stay Cool for the Summer With Energy-Saving Shades at 45% Off
Big Chill Energy
Steamy temperatures are not only hard on you, but draining on the wallet. There’s a simple investment that will cool off your literal and financial sweat: energy-saving shades. American Blinds offers a simple yet stylish upgrade to climate control your space. With a multitude of materials that offer everything from UV protection to blackout, there’s many styles that will shield you from the sun and sweltering energy prices. With the code SPECTACULAR, you can save 45% off American Blinds sitewide.
Create a zen summer oasis in your living room with Bella View Advantage Light Filtering Cellular shades. They keep you cool by blocking UV rays and preventing screen glare. With so many colors to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect match to your interior design aesthetic.
Light Filtering Cellular Shades (24”x 36”)
$29 with 45% off promo code SPECTACULAR
Don’t let early summer sunrises or sweaty sheets prevent you from sleeping in on the weekend. These shades will put a stop to any external light, UV rays or glare from disrupting a REM cycle. These shades are also fantastic for a TV room; transform your space to create the ultimate movie-watching experience.
Blackout Cellular Shades (24”x 36”)
Price reflects 45% with code SPECTACULAR
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.