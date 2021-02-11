Epstein Victims Forced Into Arranged Marriages, Fearing ‘Bodily Harm’: AG
‘EPSTEIN ENTERPRISE’
The U.S. Virgin Islands attorney general has accused the two executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate of acting as “indispensable captains” in the pedophile financier’s sex-trafficking schemes and allegedly forced arranged marriages. Attorney General Denise George made the allegations in an amended lawsuit on Wednesday, adding attorney Darren K. Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn as defendants to a 2020 racketeering case. Citing “newly obtained information” that she said shows Indyke and Kahn’s roles at the very top of Epstein’s “criminal enterprise,” George accused the two of “direct participation in virtually all of the business operations and financial activities of Epstein’s trafficking network, including facilitating forced marriages among Epstein’s victims to secure their immigration status.”
George said Epstein and his associates “forced at least three separate arranged marriages, in each case requiring American female victims to marry foreign victims to avoid their deportation.” The victims were “coerced,” George wrote, and they “understood that there would be consequences, including serious reputational and bodily harm, if they refused to enter a marriage or attempted to end it.” Epstein’s victims have previously spoken of the twisted arranged marriages, with one 2019 lawsuit describing a scheme where Epstein is said to have coerced a victim into marrying one of his recruiters so she could remain in the U.S. and continue the recruiting work. Indyke and Kahn, the two executors of Epstein’s estate, said late Wednesday they “categorically reject” George’s claims. “Neither Mr. Indyke nor Mr. Kahn had any involvement in any misconduct by Mr. Epstein of any kind, at any time,” lawyers for the two said in a statement, accusing George of an attempt to “unfairly malign” the men.